Johnson Controls International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 1.2 %

JCI stock opened at $66.71 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $74.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.80.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $77,033.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,067 shares of company stock worth $1,163,404. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,756,000 after buying an additional 10,522,009 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 95.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,760,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247,250 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,400,000. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $124,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.23.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

