Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky Acquires 2,610 Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky bought 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$115.29 per share, with a total value of C$300,906.90.

Shares of CNR traded up C$2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$159.64. 615,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,956. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$166.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$170.77. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$143.13 and a twelve month high of C$181.34. The stock has a market cap of C$101.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 7.7897884 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 41.22%.

CNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$188.00 to C$182.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$188.00 to C$187.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$179.29.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

