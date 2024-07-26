Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM) CFO Sells $21,897.00 in Stock

Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Benesch sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $21,897.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,937. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DERM opened at $5.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Journey Medical Co. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $8.11.

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.91 million. Journey Medical had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Journey Medical Co. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Journey Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Journey Medical in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Journey Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Journey Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Journey Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $644,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Journey Medical by 687.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 222,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 194,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

