JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Price Target to $48.00

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.80.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $41.57 on Thursday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $42.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 2.13.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $254.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 35,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $1,231,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,137,453.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 353.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

