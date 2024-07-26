JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $145.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Teradyne from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Northland Capmk lowered Teradyne from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.14.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $124.34 on Tuesday. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $163.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,005 shares of company stock worth $1,304,763. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 559.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 37.1% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 662,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,220,000 after acquiring an additional 179,188 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 316.5% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 121,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,062,000 after purchasing an additional 60,800 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

