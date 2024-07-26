JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Shares Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 0.10% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

JPIE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.75. 177,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,511. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $45.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average of $45.35.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

