JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.01 and last traded at $52.74. Approximately 914,067 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,765,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.48.
The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.40.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.4212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
