JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.01 and last traded at $52.74. Approximately 914,067 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,765,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.48.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.40.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.4212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,399,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,806,000 after purchasing an additional 378,697 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,389,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,587,000 after purchasing an additional 493,420 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,137,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,920,000 after acquiring an additional 161,132 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,236.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,760,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,883,000 after buying an additional 1,727,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,502,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,493,000 after acquiring an additional 64,975 shares during the period.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

