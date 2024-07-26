JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Down 2%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.70 and last traded at $53.71. 1,414,925 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 2,744,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.80.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.89 and its 200 day moving average is $53.40.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.4212 per share. This represents a $5.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 36,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 81,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 13,995 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 387,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,526,000 after acquiring an additional 137,461 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

