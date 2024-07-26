JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Down 2%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.70 and last traded at $53.71. 1,414,925 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 2,744,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.80.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.89 and its 200 day moving average is $53.40.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.4212 per share. This represents a $5.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
- About the Markup Calculator
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.