JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Stake Raised by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JQUA. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 108.3% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 488,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,808,000 after purchasing an additional 253,795 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 24,189 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.71. The stock had a trading volume of 155,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,993. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.76.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.