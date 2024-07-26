Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading 9.6% Higher

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.48 and last traded at $13.47. 4,819,892 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 3,954,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jumia Technologies

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth $75,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $705,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jumia Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.