Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading 9.6% Higher

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.48 and last traded at $13.47. 4,819,892 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 3,954,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
Jumia Technologies Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jumia Technologies
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth $75,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $705,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Jumia Technologies
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.
