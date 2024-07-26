JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, an increase of 390.4% from the June 30th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
JX Luxventure Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of JXJT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 54,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,357. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34. JX Luxventure has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $8.51.
About JX Luxventure
