JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, an increase of 390.4% from the June 30th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

JX Luxventure Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of JXJT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 54,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,357. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34. JX Luxventure has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $8.51.

Get JX Luxventure alerts:

About JX Luxventure

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

JX Luxventure Limited provides tourism services and supplying related products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Contract Manufacturing, Tourism Service, and Cross-Border E-Commerce. It provides packaged group tour services online through the 51books.com platform; and engages in the offline wholesale of health care, personal care, cosmetics, maternal and child, pet-related, universal cuisine and household products, and pre-owned electric cars, as well as online.

Receive News & Ratings for JX Luxventure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JX Luxventure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.