Kansas City Life Insurance Announces Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:KCLI)

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.
Kansas City Life Insurance Trading Up 2.6 %
OTCMKTS KCLI opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $363.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.59. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $39.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.05.
Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.31 million for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 11.09%.
Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile
Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment consists of individual insurance products for Kansas City life, Grange life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kansas City Life Insurance
- About the Markup Calculator
- Is Now the Time to Invest? ServiceNow Stock Sent to New Highs
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Leading Healthcare Provider Stock Soars on Earnings Beat
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- AstraZeneca Shares Fall Despite EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.