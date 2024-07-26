Karpus Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its holdings in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of APx Acquisition Corp. I worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in APx Acquisition Corp. I by 79.5% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 358,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 158,990 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in APx Acquisition Corp. I by 17.2% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 695,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after acquiring an additional 101,887 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in APx Acquisition Corp. I by 363.1% during the first quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in APx Acquisition Corp. I by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 277,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 40,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:APXI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.60. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,184. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $11.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.44.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. APx Acquisition Corp. I. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

