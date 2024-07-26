Karpus Management Inc. Sells 2,071 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,705,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,033,000 after purchasing an additional 544,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,591,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,247,000 after purchasing an additional 51,733 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,060,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,141,000 after purchasing an additional 142,821 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 728,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 708,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,248 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.98. 705,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,782. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.02 and its 200 day moving average is $52.65. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.7839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

