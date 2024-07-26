Kaspa (KAS) Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kaspa has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kaspa has a total market cap of $4.40 billion and approximately $38.96 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,290,726,982 coins and its circulating supply is 24,291,953,738 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,286,110,676.778526 with 24,284,874,235.556835 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.17896106 USD and is up 2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $42,141,841.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

