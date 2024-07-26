KBR (NYSE:KBR) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KBR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $66.64 on Wednesday. KBR has a 1-year low of $49.37 and a 1-year high of $69.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.71, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. KBR had a positive return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KBR will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KBR news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $307,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,994. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RK Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 258,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,303,000 after purchasing an additional 70,327 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in KBR by 341.8% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 51,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 39,726 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,526,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,559,000 after purchasing an additional 99,196 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in KBR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,044,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,823,000 after acquiring an additional 52,679 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 1,030.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 67,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

