Keller Group (LON:KLR) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,506.00

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,506 ($19.48) and last traded at GBX 1,504 ($19.45), with a volume of 45004 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,440 ($18.62).
Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Keller Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.81) to GBX 1,500 ($19.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.
In other Keller Group news, insider Kerry Porritt purchased 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,260 ($16.30) per share, for a total transaction of £4,158 ($5,377.65). 4.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services.
