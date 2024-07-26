Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI) Short Interest Up 350.0% in July

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KCGI remained flat at $11.13 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,436. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $11.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 67,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,308 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter valued at $1,096,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 350,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 137,055 shares during the period. Finally, Kim LLC purchased a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter valued at $2,037,000.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

