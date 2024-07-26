Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share on Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Kenvue has a dividend payout ratio of 65.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kenvue to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.0%.

Shares of KVUE opened at $18.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40. Kenvue has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. The company’s revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kenvue will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KVUE shares. HSBC lifted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.45.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

