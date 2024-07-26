Kevin D. Sipes Sells 10,074 Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Stock

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin D. Sipes sold 10,074 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $655,515.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,496.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Republic Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RBCAA traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,028. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.54. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $116.05 million during the quarter.

Republic Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 4,133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Republic Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $226,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Republic Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

Featured Stories

