Kevin D. Sipes Sells 10,074 Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Stock

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin D. Sipes sold 10,074 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $655,515.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,496.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Republic Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ RBCAA traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,028. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.54. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $116.05 million during the quarter.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 4,133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Republic Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $226,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Republic Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.
