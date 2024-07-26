Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Short Interest Update

Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the June 30th total of 169,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Keywords Studios Price Performance

OTCMKTS KYYWF remained flat at $30.50 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54. Keywords Studios has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $30.50.

About Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

