Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Short Interest Update

Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the June 30th total of 169,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Keywords Studios Price Performance
OTCMKTS KYYWF remained flat at $30.50 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54. Keywords Studios has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $30.50.
About Keywords Studios
