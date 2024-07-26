kneat.com (TSE:KSI) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.54

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.54 and last traded at C$4.54, with a volume of 9400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.46.

kneat.com Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.88. The firm has a market cap of C$387.72 million, a P/E ratio of -23.68, a PEG ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.44.

kneat.com (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$10.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.43 million. kneat.com had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that kneat.com, inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

kneat.com Company Profile

kneat.com, inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

