Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Koninklijke BAM Groep Price Performance
Shares of Koninklijke BAM Groep stock remained flat at $3.64 on Thursday. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $3.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18.
About Koninklijke BAM Groep
