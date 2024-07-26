Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Koninklijke BAM Groep Price Performance

Shares of Koninklijke BAM Groep stock remained flat at $3.64 on Thursday. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $3.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18.

Get Koninklijke BAM Groep alerts:

About Koninklijke BAM Groep

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the construction and property, civil engineering, and public private partnerships (PPP) sectors worldwide. The company engages in residential construction projects, and non-residential construction activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke BAM Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke BAM Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.