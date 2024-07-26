KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 145.9% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

KOSÉ Stock Performance

Shares of KSRYY stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $12.70. The company had a trading volume of 573 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,331. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96. KOSÉ has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $20.38.

About KOSÉ

KOSÉ Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Japan and internationally. The company offers cosmetics and toiletries products. It provides its products under the DECORTÉ, JILLSTUART, ADDICTION, INFINITY, Predia, SEKKISEI MIYABI, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÉ, LECHÉRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, MAIHADA, Carté HD, Visée, FASIO, NAILHOLIC, MAKE KEEP MIST, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, Magnifique, and GRACE ONE brands.

