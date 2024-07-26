KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 145.9% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
KOSÉ Stock Performance
Shares of KSRYY stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $12.70. The company had a trading volume of 573 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,331. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96. KOSÉ has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $20.38.
About KOSÉ
