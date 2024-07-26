Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.350-4.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.6 billion-$6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.8 billion. Lamb Weston also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.35-4.85 EPS.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.08. 5,230,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,412,056. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $52.99 and a 52-week high of $111.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.70.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

