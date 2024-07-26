Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stake Raised by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC owned 0.05% of Landstar System worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 415.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 36.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 17.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,978 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,261,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Landstar System by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,784,000 after buying an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Landstar System stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.28. The stock had a trading volume of 58,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,730. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.13 and a 1 year high of $203.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.55.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

See Also

