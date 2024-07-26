Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) rose 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 46,589 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 567,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Larimar Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Larimar Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $133,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 57.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 49,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $4,829,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

