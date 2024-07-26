Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

LVS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $39.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average of $48.02. The company has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $60.47.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 43.61%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 64,974 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 970 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

