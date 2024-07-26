Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Bought by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $44,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $2,253,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,037,564.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,529 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.26. The company had a trading volume of 626,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $51.96 and a twelve month high of $98.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.14 and its 200-day moving average is $68.98.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $140.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on LSCC shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.