Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW) Short Interest Update

Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 1,075.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Learn CW Investment Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:LCW opened at $10.98 on Friday. Learn CW Investment has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $11.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Learn CW Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Learn CW Investment by 75.9% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 806,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 348,180 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in shares of Learn CW Investment by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 422,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 126,592 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Learn CW Investment by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 325,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 181,785 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Learn CW Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $2,702,000. Finally, Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Learn CW Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $1,622,000. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Learn CW Investment

Learn CW Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for target businesses in the media, entertainment, and technology industries.

