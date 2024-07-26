Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) were down 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $56.91 and last traded at $56.99. Approximately 270,505 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,093,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.14.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average of $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.95 and a beta of 0.11.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.24 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 135.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.91%. The business's revenue was up 158.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 10,075.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 50.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 196.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

