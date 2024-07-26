Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Short Interest Up 2,400.0% in July

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 2,400.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Lendlease Group Price Performance

Lendlease Group stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133. Lendlease Group has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $6.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16.

Lendlease Group Company Profile

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

