Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $178.63

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $178.63 and last traded at $176.12, with a volume of 493417 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Lennar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Argus upped their price target on Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.88.

Lennar Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.84 and a 200-day moving average of $156.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.93.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.18. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. Research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,179,979.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,039 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Lennar by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,760,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,585,000 after buying an additional 60,713 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,550,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 648,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,592,000 after purchasing an additional 23,483 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 610,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,503,000 after purchasing an additional 83,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 575,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,889,000 after purchasing an additional 351,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

