Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Raised to $600.00 at KeyCorp

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $515.00 to $600.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Lennox International from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lennox International from $505.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Lennox International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lennox International from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $541.08.

Shares of LII stock opened at $545.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $528.56 and a 200-day moving average of $485.47. Lennox International has a one year low of $331.60 and a one year high of $583.42.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 303.36% and a net margin of 12.38%. Lennox International’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International will post 20.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 67,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,026,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $728,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

