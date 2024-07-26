LGT Group Foundation Has $308,000 Holdings in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

LGT Group Foundation lowered its stake in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Burford Capital Stock Performance

BUR traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $13.80. 138,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,720. Burford Capital Limited has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.58.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.59). Burford Capital had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burford Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

