LGT Group Foundation Takes $146,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 240 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in Netflix by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. CICC Research began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $681.21.

Netflix Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $634.15. 1,338,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,951,855. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $272.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $697.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $657.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $607.11.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

