Lisk 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $16.03 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. During the last week, Lisk has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001504 BTC on popular exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $144.27 million and $16.03 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000850 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000604 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000582 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000566 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

