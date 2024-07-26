LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.60.

LKQ Trading Down 12.4 %

Shares of LKQ opened at $38.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. LKQ has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.64.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

Insider Activity

In other LKQ news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $851,000. Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $20,583,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $5,888,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 689,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,929,000 after buying an additional 227,314 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,690,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,154,000 after buying an additional 114,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

