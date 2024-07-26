LKQ’s (LKQ) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $60.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LKQ. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.60.

LKQ Trading Down 12.4 %

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $38.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. LKQ has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $57.73.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $38,581.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,467. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,324,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,507,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,848,000 after buying an additional 1,351,389 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in LKQ by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,403,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,225 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in LKQ by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,307,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $540,398,000 after acquiring an additional 977,585 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the first quarter worth about $36,821,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

