Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY) Short Interest Update

Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,400 shares, an increase of 6,041.7% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 14.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Locafy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Locafy stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. Locafy has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $11.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.75.

Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. Locafy had a negative return on equity of 82.35% and a negative net margin of 66.21%. The business had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter.

Locafy Company Profile

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in search engine marketing in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Publishing, Direct Sales, and Reseller Sales. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions.

