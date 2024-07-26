Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.04.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $3.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $234.78. 2,142,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,547,349. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.76 and its 200 day moving average is $229.23. The stock has a market cap of $133.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.