LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Sees Large Volume Increase

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 440,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 632,474 shares.The stock last traded at $229.00 and had previously closed at $220.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LPLA. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $271.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.20.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LPLA

LPL Financial Trading Up 5.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of LPL Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 38.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 41,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $3,375,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 23.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,481 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 34,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 55,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 38,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.