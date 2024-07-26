Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Up 1.5%

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $253.95 and last traded at $250.99. 1,198,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 2,081,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $247.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Wedbush upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.26.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $301.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.73.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

