Maiar DEX (MEX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $17.71 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $17.71 million and approximately $190,366.12 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00010020 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008702 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,929.42 or 1.00034036 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000968 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00011364 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006915 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00071055 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.0000041 USD and is down -4.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $201,045.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

