Man Group Plc Plans Dividend of $0.06 (LON:EMG)

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:EMG opened at GBX 254.74 ($3.29) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.03. Man Group has a 1-year low of GBX 200.50 ($2.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 279.23 ($3.61). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,672.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 252.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 249.49.

In other news, insider Dixit Joshi acquired 38,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.38) per share, for a total transaction of £99,657.63 ($128,889.85). 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 322 ($4.16) to GBX 324 ($4.19) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 315 ($4.07) to GBX 325 ($4.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.88) price target on shares of Man Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

