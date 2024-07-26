Manhattan Associates, Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.04 Per Share (NASDAQ:MANH)

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2024

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANHFree Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Manhattan Associates in a report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now forecasts that the software maker will earn $3.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.70. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Manhattan Associates’ current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ FY2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANHGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.83 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 84.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MANH. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MANH

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $246.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.77 and a 200-day moving average of $234.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 80.68 and a beta of 1.50. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $182.97 and a 52-week high of $266.94.

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Associates

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 259.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.