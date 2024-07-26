Manhattan Associates, Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.04 Per Share (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Manhattan Associates in a report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now forecasts that the software maker will earn $3.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.70. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Manhattan Associates’ current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ FY2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.83 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 84.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MANH. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.43.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $246.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.77 and a 200-day moving average of $234.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 80.68 and a beta of 1.50. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $182.97 and a 52-week high of $266.94.

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Associates

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 259.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

