Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $20.28

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.28, but opened at $21.57. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $21.83, with a volume of 3,892,374 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MARA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.61.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MARA

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 23.07 and a quick ratio of 23.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.54.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.89 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Marathon Digital

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $209,448.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,943. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,039,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,969 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,725,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.