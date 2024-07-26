Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of MARPS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.90. 744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,959. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.25.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 83.39% and a net margin of 70.95%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

