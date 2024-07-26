MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20 to $2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.20. MarineMax also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.200-3.200 EPS.

HZO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.20. The company had a trading volume of 569,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $829.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.83. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $42.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.88.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $757.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.30 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MarineMax will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HZO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.75.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

