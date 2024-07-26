MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.200-3.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -. MarineMax also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.20 to $2.30 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on HZO. Truist Financial dropped their price target on MarineMax from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. B. Riley dropped their price target on MarineMax from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on MarineMax from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.50.
MarineMax Trading Up 17.3 %
MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $582.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.19 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.
About MarineMax
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.
